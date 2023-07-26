Will The Kerala Story Director Make Film On Manipur? Sudipto Sen Answers

The video of violence against women in Manipur triggered a wave of anger on social media. In the old clip, said to be from May 4, two women were paraded naked and molested by a mob of men. This came in the midst of ongoing ethnic violence in the North-Eastern state between Kukis and Meiteis.

While the situation in Manipur continues to be tense, The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen was asked whether he would make a film on Manipur.

Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story follows a group of women coerced into converting to Islam and joining ISIS

The Kerala Story courted controversy over claims it made about the number of women who were forcefully converted in the state.

Earlier, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri was asked whether he would make a film on Manipur violence.

Sudipto Sen 'promises' to make a film on Manipur violence

Replying to a tweet on whether he has the "guts" to make a film on the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, Sudipto Sen said, "If I can make film on world's deadliest terror outfits like ISIS and Maoists, I can make films on Manipur issue also."

The director's latest release, The Kerala Story was based on the true story of women being forcefully converted and sent to ISIS, his upcoming film, titled Bastar, will touch on Naxalism.

(Sudipto Sen says ethic clashes in NE India are 'very complex' | Image: Sudipto Sen/Twitter)

Sen maintained that the ethnic clashes in Northeast India are "very complex" and he is trying to understand it "very keenly". He concluded by saying, "The day I shall come up with an authentic and well-researched story - I promise I shall make the film too."

Vivek Agnihotri asked about Manipur violence

Earlier, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri also replied to a Twitter user who demanded he makes "The Manipur Files". On July 21, wrote “Don't waste time go and make a movie 'Manipur Files' if you are man enough” and tagged Vivek. To this, he had a sarcastic reply.

"Par saari films mujhse hi banwaoge kya yaar? Tumhari ‘Team India’ mein koi ‘man enough’ filmmaker nahin hai kya? (Will you make me direct all films? Is no other filmmaker ‘man enough’ in your ‘Team India’ to make the movie),” the director said in his response.