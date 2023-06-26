The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen, Producer Vipul Shah Announce New Film Bastar

Director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Shah set the box office on fire with their film The Kerala Story. The duo is once again in the spotlight. Referring to their previous collaboration, the filmmakers unveiled a poster announcing their next cinematic venture together.

A film based on true events

Titled Bastar, their upcoming venture is poised to unravel a tale based on true events and promises to be a gripping narrative. The poster showcases the title of the film, Bastar, painted in a striking blood-red colour against a forested background.

(Producer Vipul Shah's production banner announced the new film Bastar | Image: Sunshine Production/Twitter)

Reportedly based on true incidents, Bastar is set to hit the screens on April 5, 2024. The film is expected to captivate audiences with its engaging narrative. Sunshine Pictures, Vipul Shah’s production banner, took to Twitter to share the exciting news.

Viewer reception of The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story, Sen and Shah's previous film, generated significant controversy due to its portrayal of certain events. The movie showed how women from Kerala were coerced into converting to Islam and subsequently recruited by the terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS). Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Shah, the film released on May 5 and achieved tremendous success at the box office.. However, it faced a fair amount of mixed reviews and criticism as well.

The West Bengal government banned the film due to concerns about communal tension among communities. Additionally, theatres in Tamil Nadu decided to cease screening the film, citing both the law-and-order situation and poor audience turnout. On the other hand, The Kerala Story received tax-free status in states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana.