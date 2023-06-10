The Kerala Story Filmmaker Sudipto Sen Announces Saharasri, Biopic On Subrata Roy

On the occasion of Subrata Roy's birthday, the makers have announced a biopic on the business tycoon titled Saharasri. After the success of The Kerala Story, filmmaker Sudipto Sen will helm this project. For the unversed, Subrata Roy founded the Sahara India Pariwar back in 1978.

Saharasri will narrate the story of businessman Subrata Roy, who rose up to become one of India's most dynamic and influential people. While the makers have teased the film, they have not revealed who will play the role of the Sahara India Pariwar founder. Sharing the clip of the movie announcement, Sudipto Sen talked about how this film will be a fascinating ride through his journey. He wrote, "Embarking on a voyage of the unusual enigma of SAHARASRI Subrata Roy."

"Be the witness to the averment that shaped his life. Keep your eyes peeled as this tale of resilience and triumph reveals what is unspoken, unheard, and unfathomed. Be the witness! Love & light," captioned the filmmaker. According to Sandeep Singh, who has been credited as a writer, wrote about the biopic, "Regardless of what the world may think or say about Shri Subrata Roy, their perception is based solely on their lack of personal acquaintance with the man." Check the clip below:

More about Saharasri

(The Kerala Story filmmaker to work on Saharasri film. | Image: Sudipto Sen/Instagram)

Saharasri is written by Sudipto Sen, Rishi Virmani, and also Sandeep Singh. Meanwhile, the music of the film is composed by AR Rahman, and the lyrics are penned by Gulzar. The film will reportedly go on floors next year and the shooting will extensively take place across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, London, and Kolkata. If reports are to be believed, the biopic will release in multiple languages including Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.