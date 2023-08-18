The Kerala Story Star Adah Sharma Announces Next Theatrical Release CD

Adah Sharma is a popular Indian actor who rose to fame for her role in the horror movie titled 1920. Following that, the actress did several movies but gained huge recognition for her role in The Kerala Story. After the success of the film amid controversies, Adah will be seen in yet another exciting theatrical project, which was announced recently.

3 things you need to know

Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story became the first female-centric movie to cross Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.

Adah was last seen in the web series Commando with Prem Parrijaa.

The actress has recently joined hands with director Krishna Annam for her next project.

What is Adah Sharma's upcoming project about?

After the success of The Kerala Story, actress Adah Sharma will be seen in a psychological horror thriller movie titled CD (Criminal or Devil). Along with the title of the film, the makers have unveiled the first-look poster featuring Adah as the main lead. In the poster, the actress can be seen staring at the camera with an intense gaze while some hands creeping out of the frame trying to pull her in.

(Criminal or Devil makers release the first-look poster of the film | Image: SSCM Productions/X)

Criminal or Devil is touted to be a female-centric movie and by the look of the poster, the plot of the film will be petrifying. The movie is backed by SSCM Productions and directed by Krishna Annam. Meanwhile, the dialogues have been penned by A Muddu Krishna and music composed by RR Dhruvan. As per reports, actor Viswant will play the male lead in the movie.

What's next for Adah Sharma?

Adah Sharma will next be seen in the film titled The Game of Girgit wherein she will be seen portraying the role of a cop. The actress shot for the film in Bhopal last year. Apart from that, she will be seen sharing with the Taare Zameen Par actor Darsheel Safary.