Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story has emerged as one of the highest-grossing films at the domestic box office this year. After its 2-month-long successful theatrical run ended, many were anticipating its OTT premiere.

However, several media reports suggested that the makers were unable to zero in on a suitable streaming partner, leading to delays in the digital premiere. In one of his interviews, director Sudipto Sen stated that the film's box office success had upset many and that they were "being punished" for it.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Republic Digital, Adah Sharma revealed the real reason for the delay and assured that The Kerala Story will soon be available on OTT.

3 things you need to know

In a previous interview, The Kerala Story director had confirmed that the OTT release of the film hadn’t been locked.

Despite being embroiled in controversies, The Kerala Story grossed more than Rs 230 crore at the box office.

The film traces the journey of four college students who are coerced into converting to Islam and are made to join ISIS.

Adah Sharma excited about film's theatrical run

Recent reports suggested that The Kerala Story was unable to find a streaming partner. Adah, in an interview with Republic Digital, said that a film can release on OTT only after its theatrical run ends, implying that because The Kerala Story was still running in some theatres, the makers were not at liberty to release it online. She, however, expressed her excitement over the film playing in cinema halls for an exceptionally long period of two months and counting.

(Adah Sharma stars in The Kerala Story, one of the biggest box office grossers this year | Image: Adah Sharma/Instagram)

On the matter, Adah told Republic Digital, "I read the reports (of the makers finding it difficult to lock an OTT partner) and even called up the team. But, it's the producer's call to make where it (the film) goes. I called up Vipul (Shah) sir and I was like what's going on and then they told me the whole thing. So, until such a time the film is in the theatres you can't have an OTT release. And with our film, we were fortunate that even after two months we still were in the theatres and still continue running with shows that were full."

Adah explains the economics behind OTT release

The Commando actress reiterated that the film will get an OTT release soon. She, however, remained tight-lipped about the date of its premiere. She said there is no problem with The Kerala Story's OTT release while adding that it's the producer's call when and on which platform the film will release and not the artist's.

(After the success of The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma is gearing up for her next releases | Image: Adah Sharma/Instagram)

"I think Sudipto sir spoke to someone and they misquoted him. But as far as I know, they told me about the OTT platform (where the film will premiere) but I can't tell you right now. I think the announcement will come in a few days. See, it's the producers' call, how much money goes where, and for what purpose. Maybe till they have signed a contract, I think the producers will only announce when everything is good to put out. But as far as I know, there is no problem."

The actress will be next seen in Commando 4 and The Game of Girgit. Adah also has a web series in the pipeline apart from a few films, details of which are under wraps.