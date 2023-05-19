The Kerala Story Star Adah Sharma Has A Heartwarming Encounter With Young Fan

The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma recently had a heartwarming encounter at the airport, with one of her youngest fans. The actor took to social media to share a delightful video capturing the moment, spreading joy among her followers. In the video shared by Adah, she introduced her adorable fan, a young girl who was travelling alone. Adah expressed her admiration for the little girl’s independence, mentioning that the airport has become her second home lately, thanks to her new film, The Kerala Story.

What made the encounter even more special was the fact that the young fan had baked muffins all by herself, which she offered to the actor. Impressed by her talent and kindness, Adah accepted the muffin, even though it contradicted the popular rule of not accepting food from strangers. Adah couldn't resist and described the muffin as "yummmm," clearly enjoying the treat.

The actor shared a video capturing the adorable incident. She captioned the the video, 'Met this cutie airport pe (mera doosra ghar aaj kal thanks to #TheKeralaStory) she was travelling all by herself ! akele ! and she baked these muffins also all by herself . she offered me one and i had to change my rule of "mamma told me not to accept food from strangers" it was yummmm 😍😍”

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection

Adah's meeting with her young fan warmed the hearts of her followers. In the meantime, her recent film The Kerala Story, has been making waves at the box office. Despite facing some challenges along the way, the film has surpassed the 100 crore mark with ease, captivating audiences with its compelling narrative.

On the fourteenth day of its release, The Kerala Story reportedly earned a whopping seven crore at the box office. This remarkable achievement contributed to the film's total collection, which now stands at a staggering ₹171.72 crore. The movie's success is a testament to its captivating storyline and the hard work put in by the cast and crew.

The Kerala Story's box office performance remains unaffected by any turmoil surrounding it, proving its strong appeal to audiences. With its exceptional earnings and generation of public interest, the film has firmly established itself as a major success in the industry. Adah Sharma's encounter with her young fan at the airport showcases the love and support she receives from her admirers. Meanwhile, The Kerala Story's phenomenal success adds another feather to the cap of the film industry, delighting fans and reaffirming the power of captivating storytelling.