The Kerala Story Star Adah Sharma Reveals Her 11 Pm Friend

Adah Sharma recently delivered a commercial hit with The Kerala Story. Now, she has come out in support of her Commando co-star and friend Vidyut Jammwal for his film IB71. The actress shared an encouraging note for him on her social media handle and called him her “11 PM best friend.”

IB71 released in theatres on May 12.

The film had its OTT debut on July 7 on Disney Hotstar.

Vidyut Jammwal plays the role of an Intelligence officer in the movie.

Adah Sharma poses with IB71 poster

Adah took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and wrote, “Most gorgeous jawline,universe ka sabse accomplished martial artist, my therapist and 11 pm best friend ka movie #IB71 is out on @DisneyPlusHS! Those who didn't catch it in theatres watch now!And those who did,watch again! @VidyutJammwal and the Jammwalions congratulations.”

Previously, Vidyut also lended his support to the actress for her last release The Kerala Story. He called Adah his ‘favourite’ and shared the trailer of the film on his Instagram handle. The caption read, “Wishing my favourite @adah_ki_adah #VipulAmrutlalShah, @aashin_shah and the entire team of #TheKeralaStory love..Excited to watch this on the 5th of May.”

What is the story of IB71?

IB71 revolves around the role of the intelligence agencies in the India-Pakistan war of 1971. The film focuses on the role of both the Indian and Pakistani intelligence agencies in their efforts to win the war. The film is produced by T-series and stars Anupam Kher and Vidyut in lead roles. Incidentally, the Sankalp Reddy-directorial has also been produced by the actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidyut Jammwal will next be seen in Sher Singh Rana and Crakk, the latter of which he is also producing. Adah Sharma, on the other hand, will be a part of Game of Girgit, with Shreyas Talpade. The actress will play the role of a police officer in the film.