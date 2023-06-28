The Kerala Story Star Adah Sharma Teases OTT Release For Film

Bollywood actress Adah Sharma and the makers of The Kerala Story saw great success with the film setting record numbers at the box office. The Kerala Story has earned more than ₹300 crore globally, while being made on a budget of ₹15-20 crore. The film has been running in theaters for more than 50 days now, and many are awaiting an OTT release. Adah has now hinted at an OTT debut for the Sudipto Sen directorial.

3 things you need to know

The Kerala Story released on May 5, 2023 in theatres.

Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani play key roles in the film.

The Kerala Story has not yet been released on OTT platforms.

Adah Sharma asks fans to wait for OTT release

Taking to Twitter, Adah Sharma asked those awaiting The Kerala Story’s OTT release, to not panic. In a tweet originally written in Hindi, she said, “Stop! Don’t panic! It’s still playing in theatres, so let it keep playing for a little bit longer? And then very soon it’ll jump from the theatres near your house to your cell phone.” See the tweet below.

(Adah Sharma teases the OTT release of The Kerala Story | Image: adahsharma/Twitter)

The Kerala Story makers announce next project

While fans are eagerly awaiting the OTT release for The Kerala Story, director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Shah have already announced their upcoming film. The announcement came from Shah's banner Sunshine Pictures. The caption announced that the upcoming film will be called Bastar. Moreover, they wrote that the film iwould be based on a 'gripping true incident' that would leave one 'speechless’.

(Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen's upcoming project Bastar | Image: sunshinepictures/Twitter)

Bastar is slated to release on April 5, 2024. The film will supposedly feature a compelling narrative, though it is not entirely clear what the film will be based on.