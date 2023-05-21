The Kerala Story Star Sonia Balani On Getting Hate For Her Role: I Won't Lie...

The Kerala Story has garnered massive success at the box office and amongst the audience. Sonia Balani is currently basking in the success of the movie, in which she plays the role of the antagonist, Asifa. Given the subject matter of the movie, Sonia’s character Asifa is getting a lot of hate from the audience. In an interview, the actress reveals her reaction to people’s views.

In a recent interview with an online media portal, Sonia Balani opened up about the extreme scenes in The Kerala Story affected her. The actress revealed that filming scenes in the movie was difficult because they knew it was based on real incidents. She also shared that even though the film has garnered massive commercial success, she does not feel like celebrating because in her heart she knows it happened for real.

Sonia Balani on playing Asifa in The Kerala Story

Talking about getting hate for the movie, Sonia Balani revealed that she had anticipated she would get hate from people because of what she said about Gods. She added that people are threatening on social media and writing hat messages. She mentioned, “ I won't lie that it doesn't scare me……I was avoiding going out due to this for some time. ”. The 32 years actress says that people have become ‘too sensitive’ and that she is being cautious.

Sonia Balani says THIS is the most difficult part of the character

Sonia Balani plays the role of Asifa, a Muslim girl in the movie. Talking about preparing for her role, she added that for the movie she learnt how to tie a hijab and offer Namaz. She also mentioned that since she was expected to speak in Malayalam, she had to undergo training for acing the Malayali accent as well. However, she mentioned that the most difficult about playing Asifa was ‘getting into the psyche of ISIS people’.

About The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story is helmed by Sudipto Sen and stars Adah Sharma in the lead role. The movie has garnered massive critical and commercial success since its release on May 5. After the second week of its release, The Kerala Story team announced that the film has collected more than Rs 175 crore at the box office.

The Kerala Story narrates the tale of young girls who aspired to be nursing students. However, amid their education, they are brainwashed and radicalised