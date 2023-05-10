The Kerala Story Team Meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath In Lucknow

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, recently met with the team behind The Kerala Story. In the video shared by the Indian news agency ANI, Yogi Adityanath can be seen presenting the team with gift bags. Actress Adah Sharma, who has received critical praise for her acting in the film, was also present during the Lucknow meeting.

The film’s director, Sudipto Sen, smiled as he was clicked alongside the UP CM. It should be noted that the film has been made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. Check out the video below.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets the makers of the film 'The Kerala Story' in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/pEkOJY1EIe — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

The Kerala Story’s success

The Kerala Story was released on May 5, 2023, and since then has garnered critical and commercial acclaim. Despite running into controversy in certain Indian states, the film has achieved a box-office collection of Rs. 56 crores. It was released alongside the Hollywood film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and gave it an initial beating at the Indian box office. So far in 2023, the film has become the fifth highest-grossing film of the year.

The Sudipto Sen film received tax-free treatment in Madhya Pradesh as well. MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement of making it tax-free, and said that the film needs to be ‘watched by all’. While the film’s tickets still cost money in MP and UP, the entertainment tax for watching the film has been done away with. Moreover, The Kerala Story is also slated to release in 37 countries.

The team behind The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story features actor Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, Devadarshini, Vijay Krishna, Pranay Pachauri and Pranav Misshra. While the film has been produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen carried out the directorial duties. It focuses on the story of Shalini Unnikrishnan, who is manipulated into converting to Islam.