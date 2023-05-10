The Kerala Story To Be Tax Free In Haryana, Announces CM Manohar Lal Khattar

The Kerala Story is currently enjoying success at the Indian box office. The Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen film is the story of women in Kerala who are forced to convert to Islam, and then are coerced later by extremist groups. The Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar recently announced that the film will be tax-free throughout the state.

Manohar Lal Khattar took to Twitter in order to make the announcement. He said, originally in Hindi, “In Haryana, The Kerala Story has been made tax-free”. Check out the tweet below.

'The Kerala Story' has been made tax-free in Haryana, tweets CM Manohar Lal Khattar. pic.twitter.com/7ItJTiZWZJ — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

The Kerala Story tax free in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh

The Kerala Story was previously declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, as announced by the state’s Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Subsequently, Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also announced that the film would be tax-free in the state. The entertainment tax, that applies to the tickets for most films, will not be applied in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh as per the mandate.

The Uttar Pradesh CM also met the team of The Kerala Story in Lucknow. On his official Twitter handle, a picture of Yogi Adityanath was shared with the team, including star Adah Sharma and producer Vipul Shah. See the picture below.

आज लखनऊ स्थित सरकारी आवास पर 'The Kerala Story' फिल्म की टीम के साथ शिष्टाचार भेंट हुई। pic.twitter.com/bfj7sswOTU — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 10, 2023

More about The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story was first released on May 5, 2023. The film is currently receiving praise from fans and critics alike. The film currently stands at the box office collection of Rs. 56 crores, which makes it the 5th highest-grossing film of the year 2023 in India. It is also slated to release in 37 countries.