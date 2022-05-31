'The Lady Killer': Arjun Kapoor Shares Old 'snowy' Pic Of Bhumi Pednekar; Latter Responds

Actor Arjun Kapoor often updates his fans and followers about his professional as well as personal life. The Ishaqzaade actor is currently busy shooting The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and recently, he took to his social media space and shared a throwback pic with her from their Manali shoot. Helmed by Ajay Behl, the film will mark Arjun's first collaboration with the Badhaai Do actor.

The forthcoming film, The Lady Killer, is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Shailesh R Singh. Fans are excited to witness this fresh pairing for the first time on big screens.

Arjun Kapoor shares throwback pic with Bhumi Pednekar

Taking to his Instagram handle on May 31, Arjun Kapoor dropped a throwback monochromatic pic with Bhumi Pednekar. The pic sees the duo sitting all covered in their woollen attires in between the snow as they posed for a selfie in all smiles. Relishing the memories, Kapoor wrote, "Snow Day with @bhumipednekar The Lady & The Ladykiller #selfieking #shootlife #manali #itsavibebabe #theladykiller #throwbacktuesday".

Bhumi says she 'misses the snow'

The pic saw several reactions but what caught netizens' attention was Bhumi's comment as she took to the comments section and wrote how much she is missing the snow. Pednekar wrote, "Am missing the snow here now. Not the same vibe babe but better #TheLadyAndTheLadyKiller".

Arjun Kapoor announced The Lady Killer in 2021 as he took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai!!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director @ajaybahl66 for your belief in me." He also gave a glimpse of his look in the film while sharing the poster.

Arjun Kapoor on professional front

Apart from The Lady Killer, Arjun Kapoor has an interesting lineup of movies like Ek Villain Returns and Kuttey. Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns will star Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani, while Kuttey will also star a notable cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj and Kumud Mishra in key roles.

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor