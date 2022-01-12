'The Lady Killer': Bhumi Pednekar To Star Alongside Arjun Kapoor In Ajay Bahl's Thriller

After finalizing actor Arjun Kapoor, the makers of the upcoming thriller The Lady Killer have finally roped in Bhumi Pednekar as the lead opposite him. The film is touted to be a romantic thriller and will be helmed by Ajay Bahl. Film Critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on Twitter. The upcoming film will mark the first collaboration of the two stars on the big screen.

The forthcoming film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Shaailesh R Singh. Arjun Kapoor had earlier announced the film on Instagram and mentioned, "Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai!!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director @ajaybahl66 for your belief in me." He also gave a glimpse of his looks in the film while sharing the poster.

Bhumi Pednekar roped in as the lead in The Lady Killer

Ajay Behl is currently busy with the pre-production stages of the film and it is expected to go on floors soon. The official Instagram page of Tseriesfilms welcomed Bhumi on board and wrote, “We are delighted to welcome the lady with killer vibes @bhumipednekar to the team #TheLadyKiller, Directed by @ajaybahl66 Produced by #BhushanKumar #ShaileshRSingh #KrishanKumar @tseries.official @karmamediaent @thepolaroidmedia.”

Earlier, apart from sharing the announcement, the actor had also issued a press statement and said, “When the script of The Lady Killer came my way, I was hooked! It was gripping, intriguing & emotionally charged I couldn’t put the script down from the moment I started reading it. I am very excited to be a part of this journey with my amazing producers Bhushan sir Shaailesh sir and of course my director Ajay Bahl sir. I can't wait to begin prep for my role, it's going to be my most challenging role yet but I’m excited!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi will soon be seen in Raksha Bandhan alongside Akshay Kumar. She is also gearing up to start a series of chats on national radio to spread awareness to individuals about climate change. The actor has always been vocal about the issue and is working with a pan-India advocacy campaign, Climate Warrior. ANI reported that the actor mentioned that she aims to 'sensitize people more about the problem that's looming'. She mentioned that the world is in a crisis, and we cannot turn a blind eye to the issue. The Durgamati actor also wishes to 'bring together people with common goals' so they also make a difference.

IMAGE: Instagram/ArjunKapoorBhumiPednekar