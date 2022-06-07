It has been 20 years since actor Ajay Devgn stepped into the shoes of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh for his iconic film The Legend Of Bhagat Singh. The actor who had received rave reviews for his titular character and phenomenal craft, was delighted to share how he was proud of his association with the film while penning his gratitude.

The film which was released in 2022, traces the life of revolutionary Bhagat Singh and how witnessing the Jallianwala Bagh massacre motivated him to join India's freedom struggle. Apart from Ajay, the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial also starred Sushant Singh, D Santosh, and Akhilendra Mishra in lead roles.

Ajay Devgn celebrates 20 years of The Legend Of Bhagat Singh

To mark the special milestone, Ajay penned a note while sharing his sentiments about being a part of the film. Apart from the heartfelt note, the actor even shared several screenshots of the fans who expressed their love for the film and Ajay's stupendous acting. While thanking all for their appreciation and continues love, the Tanhaji actor wrote, "Even after 20 years, #TheLegendOfBhagatSingh remains a film I'm proud to have associated with. The sentiment in it is forever, for me & for every Indian. Grateful to be a small part of this monumental film. Jai Hind."

The patriotic drama chronicles the legend Bhagat Singh's life from childhood to March 23, 1931, when he was hanged to death. Several other fans also recalled the classic film while thanking the actor for being a part of such a treasure story.

One of the users lauded his acting and wrote, "It was not less than a Masterpiece." Another user commented, "Legend of Bhagat Singh is a film that makes me proud to be your fan forever @ajaydevgn sir." A third user expressed his pride in watching the film and wrote, "Maine ye movie Bihar ki bus me bahut dekhi I love this movie all of the characters."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor recently enjoyed the love he received post the release of his last directorial venture Runway 34. His cameos in Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR were widely appreciated. Apart from this, the actor will next be seen in Maidaan and Thank God.

