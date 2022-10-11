'The Legend': Veterans, Top Stars Shower Marvellous Praise On Amitabh Bachchan On Birthday

Wishes have been pouring in for superstar Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday on Tuesday, October 11. From fans gathering outside his house, and special screenings of his films to overwhelming love on social media, Big B's legacy is being celebrated by people across the nation. Notable celebrities like Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan and many more also penned tributes for the star, calling him an 'inspiration' for generations to follow.

Anupam Kher, Rajinikanth & more celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan on birthday

Taking to social media, Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai co-star Anupam Kher wished him a long and healthy life, mentioning that there's a lot to learn from him on all facets of life. On the other hand, Rajinikanth called Big B "one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity."

Akshay Kumar shared a picture alongside the Sholay star and called him the "single reason behind an entire generation wanting to be a hero in films." RRR actor Ram Charan wrote, "Happy Birthday @SrBachchan Garu Thank you for being an institution of acting and goodwill.. Always inspired by you." Other stars like Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Kangana Ranaut and more also penned similar messages.

The legend.. someone who has inspired me always… the one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80 .. happy birthday my dearest and most respected @SrBachchan Amitabh ji .. with lots of love and best regards always ❤️🙏🏻 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 11, 2022

Sending my best wishes to the man who’s the one single reason behind an entire generation wanting to be a hero in films. My inspiration, Bachchan Saab ! Wish you a very happy 80th birthday @SrBachchan sir. pic.twitter.com/5XQykptZ4R — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 11, 2022

Happy Birthday @SrBachchan Garu🙏

Thank you for being an institution of acting and goodwill.. Always inspired by you 🙏🙏 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 11, 2022

Happy 80th birthday 💐my beloved Guru ji 🙏@SrBachchan Sir ! May the almighty grant you good health, strength & every wish that you would ever have. You are the Everest among us Artists & we are in eternal awe of your talent & your accomplishments.

More Power to you Amit ji!❤️ pic.twitter.com/JTDfRHzA63 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 11, 2022

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the release of Uunchai. He will also be seen alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's Project K.