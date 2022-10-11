Last Updated:

'The Legend': Veterans, Top Stars Shower Marvellous Praise On Amitabh Bachchan On Birthday

Actors like Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan and many more celebrated Amitabh Bachchan's legacy on the star's 80th birthday.

Kriti Nayyar
Amitabh Bachchan's birthday

Wishes have been pouring in for superstar Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday on Tuesday, October 11. From fans gathering outside his house, and special screenings of his films to overwhelming love on social media, Big B's legacy is being celebrated by people across the nation. Notable celebrities like Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan and many more also penned tributes for the star, calling him an 'inspiration' for generations to follow. 

Anupam Kher, Rajinikanth & more celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan on birthday 

Taking to social media, Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai co-star Anupam Kher wished him a long and healthy life, mentioning that there's a lot to learn from him on all facets of life. On the other hand, Rajinikanth called Big B "one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity." 

Akshay Kumar shared a picture alongside the Sholay star and called him the "single reason behind an entire generation wanting to be a hero in films." RRR actor Ram Charan wrote, "Happy Birthday @SrBachchan Garu Thank you for being an institution of acting and goodwill.. Always inspired by you." Other stars like Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Kangana Ranaut and more also penned similar messages. 

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the release of Uunchai. He will also be seen alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's Project K

