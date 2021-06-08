The Lunchbox Casting Director Seher Aly Latif Passes Away; Industry Mourns Her Loss

Seher Aly Latif, a Bollywood casting supervisor who handled films such as The Lunchbox, Shakuntala Devi, and others, died on Monday of kidney failure. On social media, celebrities such as Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Anurag Kashyap, Shibani Dandekar, Rohit Saraf, Mitali Palkar, Nimrat Kaur, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Nora Fatehi, Masaba Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Ritesh Batra, Nimrat Kaur, Harshvardhan Kapoor expressed their grief and shock at her sudden passing and reminisced of the person she was and how she had always gone out of her way to help others and be kind.

Seher Aly Latif death leaves Bollywood shocked

Gone too soon #SeherAlyLatif

Rest in peace ♥️ pic.twitter.com/By9OQhgy4S — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) June 8, 2021

Mukesh Chabbra expressed his grief by writing, “Amazing casting director, amazing producer and even amazing friend, an irreplaceable loss to the casting community of Indian cinema. Rest in peace". On the other hand, Huma Qureshi said that she could not believe that Seher Aly Latif was really gone. Singer Shirley Sethia expressed disbelief at the sudden demise of Seher Aly Latif. In a series of tweets, she shared that Seher was gone too soon and hoped for her soul to rest in peace.



💔😢 still cannot believe it.. rest in peace Seher.. 💝 — Shirley Setia (@ShirleySetia) June 7, 2021

Shocked & heartbroken to here this news. Gone too soon #SeherAlyLatif. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/OnpFtH7bSy — PiToBaSh (@pitobash) June 7, 2021

One of the kindest, most loving people Mumbai gifted my life with. Still trying to process this unreal news....

Travel on into the light my dearest, sweetest Seher. The unpredictable, ghastly shortness of life remains baffling...

Await to meet you on the other side. pic.twitter.com/18jnHvytTL — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) June 7, 2021

The Lunchbox actor Nimrat Kaur also had kind words for her casting director. She said, "One of the kindest, most loving people Mumbai gifted my life with. Still trying to process this unreal news…. Travel on into the light my dearest, sweetest Seher. The unpredictable, ghastly shortness of life remains baffling… Await to meet you on the other side”. Puja Talwar replied to Nimrat Kaur by saying that she did not want to believe that Seher Latif was actually no more. Actor Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram handle to pay tribute to the casting director. He added a monochrome pic of her and wrote 'Rest in Peace' with praying hands and sad emoji.

It was not only celebrities who were shocked at the sudden demise of Seher Aly Latif but also the general public. They said that the saga of losses was becoming too much to bear. They further wished that the soul of Seher Aly Latif would find rest in heaven. Others condoled with the actors who were mourning the demise of the casting director and friend to many.

