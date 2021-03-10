The Married Woman Actor Monica Dogra Speaks About Working In A Women-led Series

Monica Dogra recently shed light on her women-led project The Married Woman. The actor will be making her digital debut with this series, produced by Ekta Kapoor. She spoke about female-oriented projects and shed light on her own experiences. Monica Dogra spoke exclusively to Hindustan Times to discuss her upcoming series The Married woman which is loosely based on Manju Kapur’s book with the same name.

Monica Dogra speaks about working in a women-led series

Monica Dogra spoke about the topic of female-fronted projects and said that it is a privilege that such discussions are happening within the industry. She then questioned that one does not need to even question if the following is a female-fronted show. The actor added that she does not want to identify as that as for her she is either an actor or a director when it comes to films. Having said that the actor expressed that she still believes the conversation needs to go on till it becomes the norm in the entire country. She said that it shouldn't just be in one's echo chambers and thus these conversations need to keep happening till it gets normalised.

Monica Dogra as an artist has been switching from being an actor to a musician. Thus she spoke about her own experiences and said that when she entered the industry, she was the only woman in the independent music scene. She revealed that she has been the only female performer for many shows where she performed. She also added that a number of reality shows saw her as the only female judge. She then remarked that she has always been in rooms full of boys. Therefore she strongly agrees that conversations with women in the industry need to be heard and reached out. The actor believes that these conversations can help parents encourage their daughters to go out and reach out for their dreams. She ended her statement by saying that, the current lot of women owe their privileges to the women who fought for it as they now enjoy its benefits, according to the news portal mentioned above. The actor also spoke about art in general and said that one needs to be creative when it comes to creating content for TV or the online space. She said that she believes art is a powerful tool in shaping up peoples mind and thus called it a peaceful weapon.