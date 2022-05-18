Last Updated:

'The Next Cannes Is In India; We Are The Land Of Stories', Says Director Shekhar Kapur

Cannes 2022 has commenced and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur talked about the significance of Indian filmmakers telling their stories on the international stage.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
cannes 2022

Image: ANI/Instagram/@shekharkapur


One of the biggest film festivals in the world, the Cannes Film festival has commenced in France. Set to take place between May 17 to 28, the 75th edition of the Festival on the picturesque French Riviera was attended by several renowned personalities representing India. With Deepika Padukone sitting on the jury's panel, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, music maestro AR Rahman, Grammy award-winning artist Ricky Kej and more attended the festival. 

With the inauguration of the India Pavilion ceremony underway, the above-mentioned celebrities along with Union Minister Anurag Thakur addressed the media and candidly talked about the significance of the festival for the Indian entertainment industry.

Cannes 2022: Shekhar Kapur says 'India is a land of stories'

During the inauguration ceremony which was streamed live, Mr India director Shekhar Kapur talked about the stories that bloom from every corner of India and from every walk of life. Taking into account the diversity of the country along with the potential of Indian filmmakers, he stressed putting out stories that will help our culture dominate the West. 

Kapur said, ''The next Cannes is in India, because if not, then I don't know where Cannes will go. We are the land of stories. Our filmmakers have been saying 'How do I adapt my stories so the West loves it?'. One culture is going to be the predominant culture."

He further added, ''The West is plateauing and the East is rising. We are the east, we've to step forward.''

Lastly, he added, ''Let's go forward confidently. This is the moment of confidence and Cannes is as important as Cannes is when it's happening. What is much more important is how we use it afterwards''.

First Published:
