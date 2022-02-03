'The Night Manager': Aditya Roy Kapur Begins Sri Lanka Schedule Of The Hindi-remake

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur has proved to be gem by showcasing his stunning acting skills. He has done a number of movies, which include, Malang, Aashiqui 2, Action Replayy, Kalank, Dawat-e-Ishq, and many more. According to a source by ANI, the actor is currently shooting for his upcoming project in Sri Lanka.

As per the source by ANI, Aditya Roy Kapur has begun shooting for his Sri Lanka schedule of his upcoming Hindi remake of the Golden Globe winning show, The Night Manager. He has flown down to Sri Lanka to shoot some of the crucial scenes of the series. A source by the agency revealed that 'Aditya has a tight schedule and will pull off some exciting scenes and sequences in the beautiful landscape of Sri Lanka'. It added that the Fitoor actor is essaying a nuanced and layered character in the show which demands a continuous prep process. He is also busy in building his physique which is required for the part.

The Night Manager

The Night Manager is a British television serial. Directed by Susanne Bier, the show also stars Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, David Harewood and Elizabeth Debicki. Based on the 1993 novel of the same title by John le Carré, the show is adapted to the present day by David Farr. The six-part series began broadcasting on BBC One on 21 February 2016. In the United States, it began on 19 April 2016 on AMC. The show has been sold internationally by IMG to over 180 countries. The second series was considered but not formally commissioned.

Aditya Roy Kapur on the work front

Meanwhile, Aditya has some of the interesting projects in his kitty for the coming year. He is also a part of OM and the remake of Thadam. In the movie, which is based on a true event, the audience will witness Aditya in a double role for the very first time, playing two completely different avatars. Helmed by debutant Director Vardhan Ketkar, the action thriller is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. In the yet to be titled thriller, Aditya will helm the role of Arun Vijay in the official remake of the 2019 superhit, which also starred Tanya Hope and Smruthi Venkat in lead roles.

Image: Instagram/@adityaroykapur