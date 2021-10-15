'The Rapist': Aparna Sen Directorial Bags Prestigious Kim Jiseok Award At BIFF 2021

Coming in as a piece of good news for the fans, national Award-winning director Aparna Sen's film The Rapist has won the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award at the Busan International Film Festival 2021. The film having an ensemble star cast including Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Rampal, and Tanmay Dhanania, recently had its world premiere at the festival as part of the 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section.

For the award, The Rapist stood against six other feature films, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer No Land's Man. Sen said she feels "deeply humbled, grateful, and overwhelmed" after her directorial venture won the award. "This award has a special significance for me because I was in Busan as a jury member many years ago and I had the honour of meeting Mr. Kim in person. I was aware of Mr. Kim's tireless, lifelong effort to promote Asian cinema throughout the world. I take this opportunity to thank my producers, Applause Entertainment and Quest Films who put their might behind me and supported me all the way. And of course, my very talented cast and crew who helped me make my vision a reality," the 75-year-old veteran told PTI.

Konkona Sen shares excitement of winning the Kim Jiseok Award at 26th BIFF 2021

The film is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Quest Films Pvt. Ltd. It chronicles the journey of three protagonists and how their lives get entwined because of one horrific incident. The film aims to look beyond the obvious crime, to "explore not only how it affects the survivors and perpetrators of the crime, but also delves into how one's idealistic views are drastically altered when the truth hits uncomfortably close to home."



Konkona who plays a vital role in the film took to Instagram and announced the good news. “Our film THE RAPIST won the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award at the 26th Busan International Film Festival 2021!! A heartfelt thank you to the jury and the lovely audience at Busan. You did it Mama!,” she wote. The 26th edition of the Busan International Film Festival concluded on Friday, October 15, 2021.



IMAGE: Twitter/SenAparna/Instagram/Konkona