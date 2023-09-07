The Shining, Alien: Horror Thrillers To Watch This Weekend With The Nun II In Theatres

Quick links:
The Shining (1981) is one of the creepiest (and most brilliant) films ever made about the insanity that springs forth in isolation. It features Jack Nicholson in his career-best role.
The Exorcist (1973) is undoubtedly one of the most critically acclaimed horror films and details a scary scenario between a priest with a struggling faith and a demonic entity.
A Quiet Place (2018) comes from John Krasinski and ramps up the alien invasion horror to a 100 by introducing their weird physiology.
The Others (2021) is a subversion of the “dead people are hunting us” trope, and pays off in the best way possible. The film features Nicole Kidman.
Rosemary’s Baby (1968) is a classic in the horror genre. If you ever feel like things are not how they seem, watch it to refuel your paranoia.
Tumbbad (2018) focuses on humans building a temple around the firstborn of a goddess, and the unexpected consequences which await them. The Indian mythological horror has an 8.2 rating on IMDb.