Last Updated:

The Shining, Alien: Horror Thrillers To Watch This Weekend With The Nun II In Theatres

Here are several films, such as Stanley Kubrick's The Shining, Ridley Scott's Alien, and The Exorcist to watch while The Nun II wreaks havoc in theatres.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Nitish Vashishtha
The Shining
1/7
Image: IMDb

The Shining (1981) is one of the creepiest (and most brilliant) films ever made about the insanity that springs forth in isolation. It features Jack Nicholson in his career-best role.

The Exorcist
2/7
Image: IMDb

The Exorcist (1973) is undoubtedly one of the most critically acclaimed horror films and details a scary scenario between a priest with a struggling faith and a demonic entity.

A Quiet Place
3/7
Image: IMDb

A Quiet Place (2018) comes from John Krasinski and ramps up the alien invasion horror to a 100 by introducing their weird physiology.

The Others
4/7
Image: IMDb

The Others (2021) is a subversion of the “dead people are hunting us” trope, and pays off in the best way possible. The film features Nicole Kidman.

Rosemary’s Baby
5/7
Image: IMDb

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) is a classic in the horror genre. If you ever feel like things are not how they seem, watch it to refuel your paranoia.

Tumbbad
6/7
Image: IMDb

Tumbbad (2018) focuses on humans building a temple around the firstborn of a goddess, and the unexpected consequences which await them. The Indian mythological horror has an 8.2 rating on IMDb.

Alien
7/7
Image: IMDb

Ridley Scott’s Alien (1979) is perhaps the best sci-fi horror to watch, as it focuses on a deadly alien lifeform hunting humans in the empty vastness of space.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Imran Khan shares BTS photos with Sonam Kapoor from I Hate Luv Storys shoot

Imran Khan shares BTS photos with Sonam Kapoor from I Hate Luv Storys shoot
Mission Raniganj to Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar films to look forward to

Mission Raniganj to Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar films to look forward to
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com