'The Signature': Anupam Kher Announces Title Of His 525th Movie, Shares Stills From Sets

Actor-author Anupam Kher seems to have dedicated his year to come up with back-to-back amazing films. After completing the shoot of his upcoming film Uunchai, the actor jumped on to another project. The prolific actor, who is in Lucknow these days, has begun shooting for his next film which is directed by Gajendra Ahire.

Not to miss, this project will mark his 525th film in the entertainment industry. Given his illustrious career and his contribution to Indian cinema, Anupam Kher's versatility is quite visible in the projects he opts for. After the smashing success of The Kashmir Files, the actor started shooting for his next film which has been titled The Signature.

Anupam Kher announces title of his next project

A couple of days back, Anupam had announced the name while piquing the curiosity of his fans without revealing the title. He requested fans to send him suggestions while asking them to come up with some unique titles for the forthcoming movie. And now, it seems that the actor has finally got one.

The Baby actor shared stills from his sets while posing with the clapper board and showing the name of the film. The other showed him with the director Gajendra Ahire. The film is bankrolled by KC Bokadia. While thanking his fans for their suggestions and sharing his excitement about beginning another chapter, the actor wrote, " “THE SIGNATURE”! Yes!! The name of my 525th movie is finalised. We got more than 100,000 responses! The movie is directed by brilliant #GajendraAhire & produced by legendary #KCBokadia Ji. Thank you for helping us decide on the title of our film!! Jai Ho! The Signature."

“THE SIGNATURE” ! Yes!! The name of my 525th movie is finalised. We got your more than 100,000 responses ! The movie is directed by brilliant #GajendraAhire & produced by legendary #KCBokadia ji. Thank you for helping us decide the title of our film!! Jai Ho! 🙏😍 #TheSignature pic.twitter.com/Tb8vb5QMmd — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 8, 2022



Earlier, the actor met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at his residence and had shared some 'entertaining and interesting stories from his childhood with him. He called him the 'source of energy for every generation as he wished for long and healthy life in his caption. "Respected @myogi_adityanath Ji! It was great to meet you at your residence today!. The stories of your early life were very entertaining and interesting as well as inspiring. You are a source of energy for us and for every generation of the country. May you be blessed with a long and healthy life. And may you continue to try to keep Uttar Pradesh and India on the path of progress. Jai Hind (sic)," Anupam wrote.



IMAGE: Twitter/@AnupamPKher