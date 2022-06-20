'The Signature': As Team Completes Filming, First Look From Anupam Kher Starrer Out

Over the years, veteran actor Anupam Kher has managed to win the hearts of the audience with his impeccable acting skills. From Saaransh to The Kashmir Files, Kher has proved his versatility in each of his films. Keeping up with the trajectory, Anupam Kher is once again all set to entertain his fans with his forthcoming film The Signature.

Although the plotline and other details of the film are kept under the wraps, recently, Kher's first look from The Signature surfaced online which fueled fans' excitement levels.

Anupam Kher's first look from The Signature out

On Monday, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram handle and shared the first look of Anupam Kher from The Signature, while announcing the wrap of the film. In the poster, Kher looks tired and weak as he stands in the mid of a road while holding a bag on his left shoulder and an umbrella in the other hand. From the poster, it seems like the Aiyaary actor is an office-going old man who is just about to cross the road.

Sharing the poster Taran Adarsh wrote in the caption, "ANUPAM KHER: 'THE SIGNATURE' FILMING OVER, FIRST LOOK POSTER... #TheSignaturestarring #AnupamKher with #MahimaChaudhry, #NeenaKulkarni, #ManojJoshi, #SnehaPaul, #Kevin, #SangitaJainBokadia and #RanvirShorey [sp app] - is now complete."

Here, take a look at the post:

Mahima Chaudhry shares her first look from The Signature

Earlier, Mahima Chaudhry took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans with a video from the sets of her forthcoming film The Signature. In the video, Mahima can be seen reading the script of the film while sitting on the chair dressed in a brown coloured simple saree look.

Sharing the video, Mahima wrote in the caption- "Thanku for all your good wishes. The wishes snd blessings have been pouring in since the morning while I’m at shoot on set in lukhnow on the film set of The Signature with the very talented @anupampkher . I want to take time to thank each one of u."

Take a look:

Image: Instagram@anupampkher