The Song Of Scorpions Trailer: Irrfan Khan's Last Film Is A Tale Of Love And Betrayal

The trailer of Irrfan Khan-starrer The Song Of Scorpions was recently dropped by the makers. This is the last film of the late actor. As soon as the trailer was dropped, fans were overwhelmed to see a final glimpse of Irrfan Khan.

The trailer depicts a story of scorpion singers in Rajasthan. The singers are the tribals who possess the power of curing people from venomous scorpion bites. They tend to cure people by singing a traditional song. In the trailer, Golshifteh Farahani was introduced as Nooran. She was seen learning the art of curing people from scorpion bites from her grandmother (Waheeda Rehman). Irrfan Khan, who is essaying the role of Aadam in the film falls in love with Nooran and gets married. A unfortunate incident occurs which leads to Nooran loosing her voice. The trailer ends with a message 'dark, twisted tale of love, revenge and the redemptive power of a song.'

Irrfan's son Babil Khan took to social media and shared the trailer. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, he wrote, "*TRAILER OUT NOW* Bringing alive a heart-wrenching tale of love, obsession and betrayal. #TheSongOfScorpions Trailer out now! #irrfankhan @golfarahani @anupsyng @shashank.arora #Waheedarehman @Tillotamashome @saskia_vischer @gyan_film #MichelMerkt @kumarmangatpathak @chhatwanimurli @rajatgos @iamshivvsharma @zeeshan_ahmad0001 @varunG0707 @panorama_studios @panoramaspotlight @70mmtalkies @feather_light_films @panoramamusic @plumas.de.luz."

About Irrfan Khan's The Song of Scorpions

Irrfan Khan's last film The Song of Scorpions will hit theatres on April 8. The film had its world release at the 70th Locarno Film Festival in 2017. The movie is directed by Anup Singh. During the pandemic, the makers revealed that the film will be released in cinema halls but later got postponed. However, the film is releasing this month in India after almost a period of six years. Irrfan's swansong will be released on April 28,a day before his third death anniversary. The film starsGolshifteh Farahani, Waheeda Rehman, Shashank Arora and Tillotama Shome among others.