'The Train' Cast: Details About Actors And Their Characters In This Drama Thriller

The Train is one of the most popular Hindi thriller movies. The movie released in 2007 and went on to become a huge hit. The movie was helmed by Hasnain Hyderabadwala and Raksha Mistry. The movie is titled as The Train: Some Lines Should Never Be Crossed... The plot of The Train revolved around a married couple who is in the middle of an unwanted problem in their life and are also having a troubled marriage. The film shows the complex emotional tangle revolving around an extramarital affair. Even after 14 years of its release, fans still remember The Train (2007) characters and the performance by the cast. For all the people who are wondering about the cast of The Train (2007), here is everything you need to know about it.

The Train (2007) cast

Emraan Hashmi as Vishal Dixit

Popular Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi played the lead role in The Train (2007) cast. His character is that of a regular middle-class man who has settled in Bangkok with his wife and their 5-year-old daughter, Nikki. His life turns upside down when he one day meets a captivating woman named Roma. Emraan will be next seen in the crime drama Mumbai Saga where he plays the role of a cop.

Sayali Bhagat as Anjali Dixit

Sayali Bhagat had played the role of Anjali Dixit in the cast of The Train (2007). She is the wife of Emraan Hashmi in the movie. It was the debut movie of Saayali Bhagat. After making her debut in The Train, the former beauty queen went on to appear in several movies. Some of her notable movies are Paying Guests, Jail, Naughty @40, Ghost among others.

Geeta Basra as Roma Ram Kapoor alias Richa Malhotra

Geeta Basra had played Roma Ram Kapoor alias Richa Malhotra in the cast of The Train (2007). Geeta Basra's The Train character made her a household name in no time. When she enters the life of Vishal, his life gets complicated with several dangers involved. Geeta Basra's The Train role is one of her renowned characters. She has appeared in several Bollywood movies till now. Geeta Basra is married to cricketer Harbhajan Singh with whom she is currently expecting her second child.

Aseem Merchant as Tony

Aseem Merchant plays one of The Train (2007) characters as an antagonist. He is the love interest of Roma alias Richa who blackmails Vishal for money. Aseem Merchant started his journey in the entertainment industry as a model before making his mark in Bollywood. He has appeared in movies like Wanted, Singh Saab the Great among others.

Rajat Bedi as officer Asif Ahmed Khan

Popular actor Rajat Bedi has played the role of officer Asif Ahmed Khan in the cast of The Train (2007). He is investigating Charlie’s murder in the movie. He is known for his villainous and supporting characters in various movies over the years. He has worked in more than 40 movies till now.

Image Credits: A still from the movie