Sapna Bhavnani Shares 2016 Picture With Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Little Did He Know...'

Hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani took to her Twitter handle on Wednesday to share a throwback picture with Sushant Singh Rajput from 2016. Sapna in the picture is with Sushant at the Mumbai Airport heading to Chennai and wrote, "The madness starts today. Chennai we are coming for you. With my homie’s homie #Dhoni 2 So happy for you MS Dhoni #letthegamesbegin #dhonibiopic." [sic]

To this, Sapna wrote, "Sept 23, 2016 #SushantSingRajput #MSDhoni little did he know that his life would become the untold story." [sic]

Sept 23, 2016 #SushantSingRajput #MSDhoni

little did he know that his life would become the untold story ✨🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ESRGmOkYFd — 𝕓𝕦𝕞𝕓𝕒𝕚 𝕜𝕚 𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@sapnabhavnani) September 23, 2020

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story hit the screens in September 2016. The film earned a superhit tag at the Box-Office and garnered over ₹216 crores. It narrates the life story of the India ex-captain MS Dhoni. Sushant made his mark in the Bollywood industry through his debut with Kai Po Che in 2013.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14 and his mysterious death is currently being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Narcotics Control Bureau, and the Enforcement Directorate.

'My brother has become Mahendra Singh Dhoni': Sushant's sister shares throwback video

When Sushant Singh Rajput cheered for Dhoni as his biopic played on TV, watch video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.