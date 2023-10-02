The Vaccine War Box Office Collection Day 4: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Takes A Big Leap

The Vaccine War helmed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on September 28. The film opened to a low start at the box office but picked up pace over the first weekend. As per early estimates by Sacnilk, The Vaccine War collected ₹ 2.20 crore on its first Sunday, which is more than half of what the film earned over the first three days of its release. The jump in the box office numbers came when the makers announced 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' offer on tickets on Sunday.

3 things you need to know

The Vaccine War had a three-way clash with Fukrey 3 and Chandramukhi 2 at the box office.

The film collected the highest on the fourth day of its release.

The Vivek Agnihotri directorial had a lukewarm start but managed to pick up pace over the first weekend.

The Vaccine War sees a steady growth

As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the total collection of The Vaccine War stands at ₹ 5.70 crore at the India box office after collecting ₹2.20 crore on its first Sunday. On the third day, the film maintained an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 21.34% in theaters. The morning shows witnessed 10.95% occupancy, which climbed to 21.44% for the afternoon shows. The evening shows registered 29.03% occupancy and the night screenings showed a downward trend with an occupancy of 23.92%, according to Sacnilk.

(The Vaccine War witnesses a massive jump after first weekend | Image: X)

The Vaccine War box office prediction

While speaking about the box office collection of The Vaccine War, trade analyst Sumit Kadel said, "The Vaccine War could grow over time if the reception is good. But as far as the opening is concerned, it will not do as well as The Kashmir Files or The Kerala Story. It’ll open in the range of Rs 3-4 crores. It’ll reach the Rs 5 crore mark only if the reviews are favourable. With this, it could do Rs 35-40 crore over the extended weekend. It has a very small budget. I have heard that the film was made only with a budget of Rs 12 crore, so even if it makes Rs 25-30 crore at the box office, it’ll be a hit."