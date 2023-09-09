The Vaccine War First-look Poster: Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi Starrer Looks Intriguing

After delivering a blockbuster hit with The Kashmir Files, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri are back with another "true story". On Saturday, September 9, the duo shared the first-look poster of their upcoming film The Vaccine War. In it, the makers revealed the looks of the entire cast including Nana Patekar, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, and Sapthami Gowda among others.

3 things you need to know

The Vaccine War is directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

The film will clash with Kangana Ranaut starrer Chandramukhi 2 which will also release on September 28.

The movie stars Pallavi Joshi, Nana Patekar and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

The Vaccine War's captivating first-look poster

In the captivating poster, the ensemble cast exudes intrigue. While Nana Patekar's character looks promising, Pallavi Joshi seems all geared up to leave an indelible mark with her performance. On the other hand, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher and Sapthami Gowda's looks add an element of mystery. Sharing the poster on X (formerly Twitter) and on Instagram, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, "PRESENTING: The first look at India's first-ever Bio-science film The Vaccine War. Releasing worldwide on 28 September 2023."

The Vaccine War is about India's battle against Covid-19 and Indian scientists who successfully developed a vaccine for the virus under extreme circumstances and despite obstructions posed by certain foreign players. The film pays tribute to the dedication of the medical fraternity and scientists during the uncertain times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi on why they chose to make The Vaccine War

Recently, in a joint interview, Pallavi and Vivek spoke about why they chose to make the film and what makes their film stand out amongst others in a joint interview with PTI. "We realised the amount of work that the (Indian) scientists have done, it's not just inside the lab, but finding monkeys, evacuating people from Iran. I mean they just went completely out of their comfort zone. We thought that this was a great story to tell. And I think the icing on the cake was the fact that about 70 per cent of the scientists are women. That somewhere touched a cord inside me and then Vivek said this is something that we must show to the world. This will show them what women empowerment is all about," Pallavi told the news agency. "The work being done by women scientists in the laboratories of the country is a different kind of patriotism and they are the unsung heroes of India, who need to be recognised and given due credit, Vivek added.

The Vaccine War director worried about the film getting lost in ‘political controversies’

Earlier, in an interview with Republic Digital's Mugdha Kapoor, Vivek had said that it's not easy to get funding for the kind of films that he is making. Expressing apprehension over the possibility of controversy involving The Vaccine War, the director had told us, "I have my apprehensions. But the only thing is, I don't want an important film that celebrates the soul of Indian womanhood, feminism in India, what makes it different from Western feminism, and the greatest scientific achievement which was made possible by women like our mothers and sisters, ever to get lost in political controversies."

Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film will release in theatres on September 28, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.