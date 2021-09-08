'The Way I Knew Him': Vidyut Jammwal To Pay Tribute To Sidharth Shukla; Know How

Actor Sidharth Shukla might have left for his heavenly abode, but his friends are doing everything to keep his legacy and memories alive. Actor Vidyut Jammwal who is currently busy while shooting for Khuda Haafiz 2, is set to honour Sidharth the ‘way he knew him.’ The actor took to Instagram and shared an old memory of the late actor where he expressed his fondness for Vidyut’s work.

In the picture, Sidharth is showing his love towards one of Vidyut’s noted works in Khud Haafiz where he is seen pointing towards a still from the series where Vidyut is indulged in a fight. Vidyut in the caption hinted that he will pay his heartfelt tribute to the actor while going live on Instagram at 1 p.m. on September 7. “A Tribute: The way I knew #SidharthShukla. Going live on Instagram tomorrow at 1 p.m,” wrote the actor.

Vidyut Jammwal and Sidharth Shukla shared a great bond

Fans of the late actor could not control their emotions and poured in their love for him in the comment section. One of the users condoled his death and wrote, “May his soul rest in peace! He's watching Sidhearts from another side.” Another user wrote, “Miss you so much Sidharth.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “He was a true king he fought like a lion in bb, and in real life, he is truly inspirational.” Vidyut is one of the actors who marked his presence at Sidharth Shukla’s funeral. Vidyut and Sidharth started their career as models. While Vidyut paved his way to Bollywood, Sidharth rose to fame with his TV show Balika Vadhu. Later, Sidharth gained name and fame with his stint in one of the prominent reality shows. The 40-year-old actor passed away on September 2 due to a cardiac arrest. A couple of days after his demise, his family issued a statement asking his well-wishers to respect their “privacy to grieve.”

“Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth’s journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn’t end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve,” the note read. The family also thanked Mumbai Police force for their “sensitivity and compassion.” “A special thank you to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day!” the family mentioned.

