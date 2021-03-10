The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Creates Billboard History By Staying In Top 10 For A Year

The Weeknd has been enjoying the success of his song Blinding Lights ever since it first released in November. The song has since then dominated the Billboard Charts and has stayed within the Top 10 list of songs. Previously, the song Circles by Post Malone was touted to be the long-reigning hit song. His song ran at the top of the charts for over 39 weeks. However, The Weeknd has smashed the record with Blinding Lights staying in at Top 5 for 43 weeks in total according to Variety. The song has also been named as the hitmaker of the year by the same news portal mentioned earlier.

Blinding Lights creates Billboard history by staying in the Top 10 list for a year

Despite major success and appreciation from fans, The Weeknd has not been nominated for any awards in the upcoming Grammy 2021. The fans of the singer did not approve of this decision by the Grammy members and expressed their concerns for the same. The singer himself took to social media to express his concern over the supposed negligence by the Grammy team. However, long since that debate, the singer has accepted that the song has provided him with all the validation he needed from the fans.

He mentioned that the positive response from the fans has motivated him to push himself forward and come up with more adventurous songs. The singer spoke to the above-mentioned news portal on this topic and expressed his initial concerns and the aftermath of the song's success. The song Blinding Lights comes from his album After Hours which was released in March. The song initially did not dominate the charts, however, it went on to do that somewhere around April. Speaking about this, the singer told the portal that initially he felt as if he was going a bit too overboard with ambition. He admitted to being an ambitious person, but said that he felt he was doing a bit too much with the song.

He then added that it wasn't until the people liked Blinding Lights, that he was convinced that the people love his work. He added that initially, he did not feel like people would like his work as the song was a bit different from the ones that were coming out at the time. Further on, The Weeknd said that the song soon came out to be a symbol of strength and triumph over adversity, according to the news portal.