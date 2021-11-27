'The White Tiger' Fame Adarsh Gourav To Join Rajkummar Rao, Diljit Dosanjh For A Web Show

Actor Adarsh Gourav is on board for Raj & DK’s new web show, also starring Rajkummar Rao and Diljit Dosanjh. This is the second time that the young actor will be collaborating with Rajkummar Rao after the critically acclaimed film The White Tiger which starred Priyanka Chopra and was released earlier this year.

According to a report from Pinkvilla, Raj & DK have roped in the young actor to join the star cast of their new web show. The shooting will commence in January next year in Uttarakhand. The outlet also reported that the show will be shot in a start-to-finish three-month schedule with the pre-production in motion presently.

More on Adarsh Gourav

The young actor made his way from the small screen to garnering international fame over the years with his stellar performances. Covering a wide genre of roles, the actor is known for his work in films like Mom, My Name Is Khan along with web series like Hostel Daze, Leila and more. He rose to fame after appearing in the 2021 crime drama The White Tiger for playing the role of driver Balram Halwai.

The critically acclaimed film went on to bag a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 93rd Academy Awards. The actor also became the first Indian to be nominated for BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role and the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead.

Talking about his impressive achievement, the actor had told PTI;

''This is unbelievable. It is surreal... I was at the gym. I just found out about the nomination. I saw my phone and there were a lot of messages on ''The White Tiger'' WhatsApp group and Pooja Gupte, the DOP called me. This is so unexpected and overwhelming.''

Gourav is currently gearing up to appear in Scott Z Burns’ anthology series for Apple TV+ titled Extrapolations. The show will also feature notable Hollywood actors with the likes of Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Tobey Maguire and more. As per Koimoi, the actor started shooting for the series in New York and is having a blast working with top-notch Hollywood celebrities.

Image: Instagram/@adarshgourav/rajkummarrao/diljitdosanjh