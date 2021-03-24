'The White Tiger' Star Adarsh Gourav Receives The Rising Star Award At The AWFF

After being nominated at the 2021 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) and Film Independent Spirit Awards, Adarsh Gourav recently bagged a prestigious award at the Asian World Film Festival. The actor shared his feelings on receiving the award as well the appreciation from the audience and mentioned that it was humbling to get such love and accolades.

According to reports by Mid Day, Adarsh Gourav, the lead actor from the recently released movie The White Tiger, bagged the Rising Star Award at the Asian World Film Festival (AWFF). The award ceremony was held virtually over the weekend with a jury panel including actor Lucy Liu, Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallee, Oscar-winning screenwriter David Seidler and Oscar-nominated producer Gil Netter of Life of Pi fame.

As Adarsh Gourav was thrilled to win the Rising Star Award at the Asian World Film Festival (AWFF), he stated that he was stoked to know that the AWFF found his work worthy of this award. He also added that it had been a whirlwind of emotions since the film’s release and mentioned it was humbling to win appreciation for his performance. He further added that he felt grateful that he was provided with this opportunity to embody the role of a lifetime.

The White Tiger

In the movie The White Tiger, Adarsh Gourav essayed the role of the driver to a couple who returned from the US. The characters of the US returned couple were essayed by Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra. The movie followed the life of a young boy, Balram, who cunningly plans to escape poverty after being trapped in a state of servitude for a long time. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the movie received tons of appreciation for its direction, screenplay and performance of the cast members.

Adarsh Gourav’s Awards

Adarsh Gourav was also nominated for a couple of awards for his spectacular performance in The White Tiger. He was nominated in the category of the best leading actor- international at the AACTA Awards. He was also nominated as the best male lead at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Image Source- Adarsh Gourav Instagram