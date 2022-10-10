Theatres To Celebrate Amitabh Bachchan’s Birthday Midnight, Actor To Visit Tirupati

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is one of the Indian cinema stalwarts who has several hit films credited under his name. With just a day left for the Shahenshah actor to ring on his 80th birthday, fans across the world are looking forward to celebrating the day with great pomp and show.

As a part of his birthday celebrations, Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) has started a four-day film festival from October 8, where 11 iconic films of Amitabh will be screened. Now, amid such celebrations, Pinkvilla informed that FHF's Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and filmmaker R Balki have planned a special moment for Bachchan's ongoing film.

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan will celebrate 80th birthday

The festival titled, Bachchan: Back To The Beginning, will showcase and trace the legendary actor's legacy through some of his masterpieces including Don, Kabhi Kabhie, Deewar, Amar Akbar Anthony, and many more. However, tonight at midnight, as the actor rings his 80th birthday celebrations, special arrangements have been made to make the moment memorable and extra special.

Dungarpur told the leading entertainment portal that cinemas that are showcasing a Bachchan film at a late-night show today, will stop the screening at 12 midnight sharp for the audience to sing the ‘Happy Birthday' song for the actor.

FHF founder details the program and said, "This is happening all over the country where Mr. Bachchan’s films are being played as a part of our festival’s initiative. Meanwhile, at Juhu PVR we are playing Amar Akbar Anthony today, and a lot of dignitaries from the film industry are attending the screening where they will join us to sing the ‘Happy Birthday' song for Mr. Bachchan at 12 sharp. This is going to be huge."

On the other hand, as per Pinkvilla reports, filmmaker R Balki who is a dear friend of the actor has already sent out a message to his friends and colleagues from the industry requesting them to be a part of the Amar Akbar Anthony screening that’s happening tonight.

Other than the celebrations that are being organised by the people, it is believed that the entire Bachchan family is likely to visit Tirupati temple to celebrate his 80th birthday.

Meanwhile, even at 79, Amitabh Bacchan is one of the few energetic and workaholic actors in the industry. Apart from hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati, the actor is witnessing a successful run of his latest release, Goodbye. He also has Unnchai with Sooraj Barjatya, The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone, and Project K with Prabhas and Deepika.

IMAGE: Tumblr/AmitabhBachchan