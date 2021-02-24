'There Is No Truth': Nawazuddin Siddiqui Refutes Rumours Of Being Roped In Opposite Vijay

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is set to begin shooting for his upcoming film Jogira Sara Rara refuted rumours of being roped in opposite South Indian actor Vijay in an untitled film. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the actor denied the rumours of playing the antagonist in the upcoming film. Nawazuddin while speaking to the portal said that he does not desire to play dark negative roles on the big screen anymore and that the rumours are completely baseless and there is no truth behind it.

Amid the lockdown, the actor who spent his time at home introspecting and watching the best of the world cinema came to the conclusion that he needed to change the direction of his career. Sharing his thoughts on the spectacular experience of watching some of the best cinema, the Sacred Games actor revealed that there is so much to learn from every actor around the globe. He also shared that with every performance he learned something new.

Nawazuddin also explained that there are so many different platforms for acting from the stage to street plays to the cinema and he is one of the stars who admire performances. Sharing some of the best movies that the actor watched during the lockdown said that he was mesmerized by the Hong Kong film In The Mood For Love. He was carried away by the terrific acting of Tony Leung’s. Apart from this, he also liked the performance of Michal Keaton in Birdman. At last, while concluding his conversation, the actor said that his favourite performance will always be by Leonard di Caprio in Wolf Of Wall Street. He played the character as wildly as possible not bothering about pitch and rhythm. Nawazuddin was taken aback by his sense of unpredictability in the performance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is set to start shooting for his forthcoming film Jogira Sara Rara. According to an article by Bollywood Life, the movie’s first filming location is in Barabanki town situated near Lucknow and then in cities namely Rahimabad and Benaras. Director Kushan Nandy talked about the movie and mentioned how Jogira Sara Rara is a quirky rom-com about an unlikely couple and a host of unusual characters. As Nandy and Nawaz have worked together in another movie, he added how it was exciting to work with him once again and create something diametrically opposite of what they did last time. The director then mentioned how it was a special movie for him and Nawaz and added how he was looking forward to working with Neha Sharma and exploring her inherent goofiness and fun vibe.

