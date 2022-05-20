'There's Too Much Exposure...': Veteran Star Asha Parekh On Why She Dislikes Social Media

Veteran legend Asha Parekh revealed that she doesn't hold social media in high regard, as it causes too much exposure and robs one of their personal space. In a recent appearance at the Cinetalkies film festival in Mumbai, the Padma Shri recipient mentioned that she doesn't like online platforms and doesn't want to experiment with any either.

Veteran actor Asha Parekh talks about why she doesn't like social media

She agreed that excessively putting oneself out on online platforms could be detrimental to the popularity of film stars and mentioned, "If you are not seen much in public, people are inquisitive to know about you.” Further talking about yesteryear stars and the current lot of celebrities, Asha Parekh stated the one thing that's lacking in today's female actors.

According to Hindustan Times, she said, "I just feel they don’t innovate enough. For example, if they even dressed up differently from others, they would not all look the same." The veteran's passion for acting is as fresh as before, and she wants to work more. She spoke about how people still remember her and her contemporaries for the way they carried themselves, calling it 'very encouraging'. The actor concluded, "I feel very happy about it. I hope people remember me and continue to like me till I live."

While Asha Parekh is one of the most notable performers in the history of Indian cinema, the star revealed that she initially wanted to be a doctor. During an earlier appearance on India’s Best Dancer Season 2 with Dharmendra, she mentioned, "Even I wanted to become a doctor. For school, I used to travel every day from Santacruz to Flora Fountain and one day on my way to school, I saw an accident site and all the blood really made me dizzy. Which is when I knew that I can’t be a doctor.”

Asha Parekh joined the film fraternity very early on in her life and went on to rule Indian cinema in the 50s and 60s. Some of her most memorable projects include Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Dil Deke Dekho, Kati Patang, and Main Tulsi Tere Angan Ki.

Image: Instagram/@ASHAPAREKH_JI