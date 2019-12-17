Bollywood Celebs Who Have Performed The Ganga Aarti

Amid their packed shooting schedule, there are several Bollywood actors who have visited the sacred riverbed of Ganga to perform the Ganga Pooja. Some of the Bollywood actors consider it a milestone when they took part in the Pooja. One of these actors includes Ayusmann Khurrana. The actor almost always goes to a religious and a spiritual place before the release of his upcoming films.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana Performs Ganga Aarti At Varanasi Ahead Of Bala

Bollywood celebs perform Ganga Aarti

Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Aushmann Khurrana in an interview said that it was a surreal moment for him. He also added how it was a strange and lovely coincidence that before the release of his last few films, he ended up being at a place known for its spirituality. The star also shared a post on his social media sharing his experience and expressed gratitude towards the universe.

Deepika Padukone

In 2017, Deepika Padukone was spotted doing the Ganga aarti along with her mother Ujjala at Rishikesh. She wore a simple attire and looked gorgeous in a white kurta and a grey shawl wrapped around her. It was a personal trip that drew Deepika and her mother to the site.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has taken some time out to with her friends and visited Varanasi. The actress performed Ganga Aarti at the ghats. Dressed in floral traditional wear, Janhvi travelled the holy city like a tourist.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor Performs Ganga Aarti In Varanasi With Friends; Watch Video

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has also been to this holy Ganga Aarti. Her team posted the picture of the Aarti on its social media. Kangana performed the Ganga Aarti before the start of her movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Donning a golden saree, which she teamed with an orange brocade blouse and traditional jewellery, Kangana not only offered prayers but also took a dip in the holy waters of the Ganges and chanted "Har Har Mahadev".

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.