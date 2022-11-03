Sonam Kapoor Pens Appreciation Note For Husband Anand; Drops Pics From Austria Vacation

Sonam Kapoor penned a special note for her husband Anand Ahuja, thanking him for being an 'amazing partner' and 'great dad'. The actor, who welcomed baby boy Vayu with her husband recently, lauded her partner for prioritising her health and happiness and understanding the importance of being a 'good dad'. Alongside the note, the new mom shared glimpses from the couple's Austria vacation as they walked around Lake Altaussee.

Sonam Kapoor thanks Anand Ahuja for being an 'amazing partner & great dad'

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, November 3, the Neerja actor dropped a mushy glimpse of her kissing Anand, which was followed by scenic pictures of Lake Altaussee as well as their resort in Austria. In the caption, Sonam mentioned, "Morning walk with my angel husband. These last few months I’ve really been able to appreciate and understand what an amazing partner and husband I’ve been lucky enough to get."

She added, "Thank you @anandahuja for putting my needs above your own and being obsessive about my health and happiness. I knew you’d be a great dad but you’ve understood being a good dad is first being the best husband you can be. I love you. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents. PS : nothing beats holding your hand and walking."

Reacting to the post, Anand wrote, "So sweet my (Rabbit emoticon)!… and nice new hashtag #VayusParents haha! My #forevergirlfriend, love you." Fans also dropped comments like, "God continue blessing you both, it's hard nowadays to find someone that puts the other first in everything," and "Peace mercy and blessings of almighty God on both of you."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their firstborn, a boy, on August 20. The actor was in Mumbai with her family for over a month and celebrated festivals like Karwa Chauth and Diwali before heading overseas.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in AK vs AK. She is now gearing up for her forthcoming project, the crime thriller film Blind, which is gearing up for an OTT release. Sonam will be seen as a visually-challenged woman in the film.