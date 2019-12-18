These Madhuri Dixit Evergreen Classics Are Must-haves In Your Playlist!

Madhuri Dixit Nene is considered as the queen of timeless beauty. Madhuri has always displayed an extraordinary on-screen talent and stands out to be the only actor in Bollywood to have been nominated fourteen times for the Filmfare Best Actress Award. Madhuri has also received the iconic Black Lady trophy four times in the Best Actress category and two in some other categories. Along with being loved for her acting-skills, fans also love the love songs Madhuri in which the star has featured in. Read ahead to know about the best love songs of Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit's best love songs

Dhak Dhak Karne Laga

Dhak Dhak Karne Laga is from the movie Beta (1992). The song is sung by Anuradha Paudwal and Udit Narayan. It features Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor.

Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam

Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam is the title song from the movie Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002). The song is composed by Nadeem-Shravan, Daboo Malik, Bappi Lahiri and Sajid-Wajid. It features Madhuri Dixit and Shahrukh Khan.

Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain Tumko Sanam

Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain Tumko Sanam is from the movie Saajan (1991). The song is sung by Anuradha Paudwal. It features Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai

Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai is from the movie Saajan (1991). The song is sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. It features Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai

Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai is from the movie Hum Aapke Hai Koun (1994). The song is sung by S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. It features Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan.

Yeh Mausam Ka Jaadu Hai Mitwa

Yeh Mausam Ka Jaadu Hai Mitwa is a song from the movie Hum Aapke Hai Koun (1994). The song is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. It features Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan.

Dholna

Dholna is from the movie Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997). The song is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan. It features Madhuri Dixit and Shahrukh Khan.

