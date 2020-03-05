These Pictures Of Kareena Kapoor Khan Show Her Collection Of Sunglasses; Check It Out

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Good Newwz along with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The Heroine actor continues to rule the hearts of her fans ever since she made her Bollywood debut. She is a doting mother and a fashionista who can slay in any outfit. The actor has always got her style game on point. Many times she is snapped with her favourite accessory - sunglasses - and she makes average shades look like statement pieces. Here are the pictures that are proof of her obsession with sunglasses.

Kareena and her sunglasses obsession

In her recent photo, Kareena is seen in a casual summer printed dress which has dramatic sleeves. She opted for black sunglasses and went for a high bun hairdo. She looked simple yet stunning in a no-makeup look.

In the above pictures, she looks her gorgeous best in a floral jacket as the actor poses with her family. Karisma is also seen having fun with her sister. Taimur, on the other hand, looks adorable in a red outfit and green helmet.

Bebo looked ravishing in a pale orange jumpsuit with white polka dots. She styled her 90s-inspired look with big brown glares, sleek bun, and a contrast black clutch. She kept it simple in red lips and let her outfit do all the talking.

