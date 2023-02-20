These Wedding Photos Prove Kiara Advani Is Her Mom's Spitting Image

Kiara Advani is hitting headlines daily, all thanks to her much-talked-about wedding with actor Sidharth Malhotra. The duo tied the knot a few days ago but fans are waking up to a new lot of the inside pics from their wedding every morning.

Recently, ace designer Manish Malhotra shared a few clicks of the star couple on his Instagram handle from their D day. The two were looking cute while posing happily. But what really caught our attention is Kiara's uncanny resemblance to her mom in her bridal avatar.

Last year, the Shershaah actress had shared a throwback picture of her parents' wedding where the couple was seen performing their rituals.

She had captioned it saying, "Here’s one of my favourite pictures of my parents❤️ I've always looked up to them for the perfect marriage! Their blessings are always with me.. now I need YOURS! Also, some advice please, kyunki sab kehte hai - shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai. Kya sachi badal jaata hai?"

In the photo, Kiara's mom was wearing a fuchsia pink lehenga. Her overall look seems quite similar to that of Kiara's from her wedding. Take a look at Kiara's wedding pic

Aren't these two looking like clones? Wait till you check out this mother-daughter duo's recent glimpses.

Some new pictures have been going viral where Kiara is seen walking the aisle as a bride with her mom. In the pics, Both the ladies are wearing pink lehengas and are looking super stunning.

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot on February 7 this year in a grand event which took place at Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Karan Johar's Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film also starred Bhumi Pednekar and had a cameo by Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, Sidharth's last project was Mission Majnu where he essayed the role of a RAW agent. Apart from him, the film had Rashmika Mandana, Sharib Hashmi, Zakir Hussain in pivotal roles.