'They Belong To Every Indian': Kangana Backs Sadhguru's Call To 'Free Tamil Nadu Temples'

Following spiritual leader Sadhguru's clarion call to free Tamil Nadu temples after seeing their dire state, actress Kangana Ranaut came in support and expressed her serious concern over the dilapidated condition of the holy shrines. The actress replied to a user who shared a picture of the temple in the South and its worn-out condition. The Twitter user explained how temples play a vital role in preserving the heritage of one's country.

Sadhguru raises concerns over deteriorated temples in Tamil Nadu

Sadhguru, in a series of tweets with the hashtag ‘Free TN temples’, explained the need to “reverse” the “rate of decay in our temples” for generations to come. He described the destruction of sculptures in the temples as "a loss not just for the Tamil community" but also "a colossal loss for humanity". He further announced that he will be appealing to the political parties through a series of 100 tweets to free temples that are in a bad condition to revive their sanctity, beauty once again.

"The horrid conditions of these temples is not a consequence of lack of maintenance alone but a void of devotion in the hearts of those who are managing them. Time to #FreeTNTemples" read one of Sadhguru's tweets. In another post, the Founder of the Isha Foundation described the temples as the heart of the ancient culture and civilisation of Tamil Nadu. He further mentioned that the best way to reinstate temples is to hand them over to devotees whose hearts are pure and full of devotion. " Dark, desolate & lifeless shrines. These hallowed spaces were the very fulcrum of Tamil culture & civilization. This suffocation of Tamil temples, is it by default or design?"

Temples are not mere symbols of Pride & Glory. They are the gateway to the Divine, Centers for self-transformation & Spiritual wellbeing. #FreeTNTemples before we become a Society without a Heart & a Culture without a Soul. –Sg @CMOTamilNadu @mkstalin @VishalKOfficial https://t.co/6D31WzNY01 — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) March 24, 2021

Invaluable inscriptions dating back several millennia brutalized – either by willful neglect or active destruction by unskilled renovators. #FreeTNTemples & hand them over to Devotees before we wipe out our Heritage. –Sg @CMOTamilNadu @mkstalin @talk2ganesh https://t.co/WHtDX5Bl4X — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) March 24, 2021

Hearts & Hands of our ancestors painstakingly built this once beautiful temple. Now reduced to rubble. #FreeTNTemples. Those who have neither the Heart to care nor the Hands to build have no business with Our Temples. –Sg @CMOTamilNadu @mkstalin @akarjunofficial https://t.co/uZGzBGyz4R — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) March 24, 2021

Kangana Ranaut extends support to Sadhguru's initiative

Kangana Ranaut who is an ardent follower of Sadhguru responded to his call of saving the National heritage while expressing her thoughts on temples that according to her ' belongs to every Indian regardless of their religion or ideologies.' Echoing similar sentiments, the Manikarnika actress wrote, "Temple aren’t just places of worship they represent ancient wisdom, traditions, heritage and art also, some of these temples are thousands of years old, were made way before any of the modern religions were founded, they belong to every Indian regardless of their religion or ideologies."

Temple aren’t just places of worship they represent ancient wisdom, traditions,heritage and art also,some of these temples are thousands years old, were made way before any of the modern religions were founded,they belong to every Indian regardless of their religion or ideologies https://t.co/HwwfXlbWOA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 24, 2021

In another tweet, the actress was shattered to watch the ramshackle c0onditions of the temples in the South. Considering a 'big shame' for not standing up for the nation, the actress wrote, "This is so heartbreaking... What have we done to our civilisation shame on us for not standing up for our nation, culture, and heritages #FreeTNTemples."

This is so heart breaking.... What have we done to our civilisation shame on us for not standing up for our nation, culture and heritages #FreeTNTemples https://t.co/rBSBcL9LpR — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 24, 2021

(Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter/ PTI)