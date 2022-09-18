Last Updated:

'They Called Me Plastic Chopra': Priyanka Recalls Memories Of Nose Surgery Gone Wrong

Priyanka Chopra revealed how she felt that polypectomy was a routine surgery but accidentally the doctors botched it, leaving her 'horrified and devastated'.

While global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas released her memoir in February last year, a statement from the book is currently going viral. In the book, the actor opened up about her nose surgery gone wrong, and how her confidence was shattered during the initial stage of her career.  

The Quantico star said she was advised the removal of a polyp in her nose, after she suffered breathing issues. However, the routine surgery did not go as planned leading to her look being changed completely. She said the incident left her 'horrified and devastated'.

Priyanka Chopra opens up about her nose surgery gone wrong

In her autobiography Unfinished, Priyanka revealed her horrifying story about surgery, "I was having trouble breathing. This is a problem someone with asthma can't ignore. I ended up seeing a doctor recommended by a family friend, who discovered a polyp in my nasal cavity that would need to be surgically removed".

She said during the removal of the polyp, the bridge of her nose also collapsed accidentally. "When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn't me anymore", Priyanka said.

The actor further revealed that she can never overcome the scar and added, "I didn't think my sense of self or my self-esteem would ever recover from the blow. Let's just call it out right now. I remember the media giving me the nickname 'Plastic Chopra' after my surgery". 

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka's next Hindi film will be Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She will be seen in the action series Citadel as well. On the personal front, she is currently enjoying time as a mother, after she and Nick Jonas welcomed a daughter, Malti, earlier this year through surrogacy.

