'They Won't Leave Me': Sushant Singh Rajput Kept Telling Sister, Claims Friend Smita

Sushant Singh Rajput was deeply impacted by the death of his former manager Disha Salian and felt extremely scared, claimed his family friend Smita Parikh. Smita stated that he kept telling his sister Mitu that ‘they will not leave’ him. This was a day after his live-in girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is one of the accused on charges of abetment to his suicide, left his home.

Sushant’s friend makes big disclosure

Speaking on Republic TV’s The Debate, Smita claimed that Rhea had left Sushant’s home with two huge bags, allegedly filled with valuables. His sister Mitu came to live with him on the same day and things were fine before Disha’s death.

Smita said, “What happened on June 9, had upset Sushant quite a lot. Suddenly he got very scared and kept continuously telling Mitu di that ‘they won’t leave me. They will be after me.’ I don’t know who he was mentioning about. He was anxious, but not depressed.” She added, “Before he got this information (of Disha’s death), he was normal, he played TT, he was doing meditation, in fact he and Mitu di finished four sessions of advanced yoga together.”

Smita also said, “He got very anxious and scared and repeatedly told Mitu di, ‘I don’t know what will happen now. They will chase me now.’ He was not himself.”

She also said that back in November, Sushant felt 'suffocated' and wanted to leave the industry to do farming and added that he felt the same way just three days before his death.

"On 11th, he called Priyanka's husband (Sushant's brother-in-law who is an IPS officer). He told him that he was scared and wants to leave Mumbai. In November too, he had approached his family and wanted to leave the industry. He wanted to go to Chandigarh," Smita further added.

Smita Parikh asserted that Sushant was neither depressed nor bipolar.

