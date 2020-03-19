Alia Bhatt And Other B-Town Celebs Show How To Productively Use Time During Quarantine

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people have been taking necessary precautions by practising social distancing. Quite a few Bollywood celebrities have been active on social media and they have been telling people to spend their time productively during the quarantine. Take a look at things celebrities say you can do to be productive during the quarantine.

Bollywood celebrities who spend their time productively during quarantine

Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor

Alia Bhatt recently posted a picture on her Instagram where she was reading a book. Alia Bhatt put up a simple caption. Other celebrities like Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Mouni Roy also responded to Alia Bhatt's post. Alia Bhatt's book had a picture of musician Nitin Sawhney. Fans commented hearts on Alia Bhatt's picture. In fact, not only Alia Bhatt but actor Shraddha Kapoor also posted a picture of a book on her Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was recently seen playing the guitar. Katrina Kaif also tagged Ankur Tewari. Comedian Sunil Grover also commented on Katrina Kaif's post. Katrina Kaif captioned the video post saying work in progress and that the sound is coming soon.

Malaika Arora and Priyanka Chopra

Malaika Arora recently posted an image with her dog on Instagram. Malaika Arora also thanked Arhaan Khan for clicking such a beautiful photo. Actor Priyanka Chopra also posted a cute picture with her dog on Instagram.

Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet was seen doing yoga during the quarantine. She mentioned yoga hacks for people at home. She also tagged popular celebrity Anshuka Parwani in the Instagram post.

