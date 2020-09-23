'This Day Last Year': Gajraj Rao Recalls Shooting Days Of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan'

Veteran actor Gajraj Rao is riding on a successful spree with some back-to-back super hit films like Badhai Ho, Subh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. The actor recently shared a video on social media while recalling shooting days of Subh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. The short clip shows some of the BTS scenes where the actor can be seen acting with the other star cast including Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar.

Gajraj Rao recalls shooting days of Subh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan

The short clip starts with a beautiful selfie with Ayushmann and Jitendra. Followed by the selfie, there is another picture of Gajraj and Jitendra as they played father-son duo in the film. The other still shows Gajraj Rao filming other scenes with the other team members of the film. While captioning the post, the actor renumerated old memories and wrote, “This day last year, 23 September 2019”. Apart from the stills, fans can also hear the popular song Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru playing in the background. It seems that the actor missing the old days when the super hit film was canned.

Several fans of the actor were quick enough to shower their love under the post and recalled their favourite scenes from the film. One of the users shared a dialogue from the film and wrote, “Battery wala baap.” Another user “best movie." A third user chimed in and wrote, “My three all-time favourites in a single frame.” Another user also revived memories and wrote, “Kaali Gobi was the best part.”The story of the 2019 super hit film revolves around gay couple Kartik (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Aman (Jitendra Kumar) faces a long and difficult road to happiness as they battle opposition from Aman's family. However, Kartik isn't prepared to step back until he marries Aman by fighting from his family especially his father.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor who will next be seen in his upcoming digital venture PariWar, recently opened up about the venture in an interview with Mid-Day. Explaining the reason behind giving the show a nod, Gajraj Rao explained that he had a long-standing desire to work with director Sagar Ballary (director of PariWar) of Bheja Fry fame. Adding to the same, Gajraj Rao explained that Bheja Fry is his all-time favourite film and admitted that he can watch it repeatedly.

