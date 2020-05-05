This Day That Year: Arjun Didn't Join Family To Receive Sridevi's Award & Other Events

In the past few years, various things occurred that made headlines in the film industry. From Sushmita Sen announcing the wedding in the family, Anupam Kher sharing a message for Akshay Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty’s story of adopting a girl surfacing on the internet, to Arjun Kapoor refusing to join the family to collect Sridevi’s national award, numerous things happened this day. Here is a compilation of some of the events to recall.

Sushmita Sen announced a wedding in the family

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen shared the big news of her brother Rajeev Sen’s wedding on social media. She took to Instagram and posted numerous photos of the couple. He tied the knot with television actor Charu Asopa. Take a look at their adorable pictures.

Anupam Kher’s Twitter message for Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar was involved in the controversy over his citizenship. Although he clarified in a post that he never hid the fact that he held a Canadian passport, netizens did not stop trolling him. Moreover, they started questioning his national award, which he won in 2017. However, fellow Bollywood actors came forward to lend their support to Kumar. Among them, Anupam Kher took to Twitter and shared a message asking him to stop explaining himself. Take a look.

Dear @akshaykumar! Have been reading about you explaining to certain people about your loyalty to our country. Stop it! Their real profession is to make people like you & me feel defensive for talking in favour of India. You are a doer. You don’t need to explain to anybody.👏🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 5, 2019

Mithun Chakraborty once adopted a girl

Two years ago, Mithun Charabory’s story surfaced on the internet. He once adopted a baby girl abandoned and dumped near a garbage bin. According to reports, he rushed to rescue her after knowing her plight. As he decided to adopt her, his wife stood by his side and stayed up all night to finish and submit all the paperwork. The duo named her Dishani. They raised her along with the other three children.

Arjun Kapoor refused to join the family to collect Sridevi’s national award

After the demise of Sridevi, Arjun Kapoor supported and protected his half-sisters. He also shares a great bond with them. But Arjun Kapoor refused to attend the 65th national film awards to collect the late actor’s award with them. According to reports, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor insisted him to join them, but he wanted them to cherish Sridevi’s achievement without any interference.

#PresidentKovind confers the Best Actress Award to Late Smt. Sridevi for the haunting portrayal of a mother whose daughter is gang raped in the movie Mom#NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/IfP3iamyWi — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 3, 2018

