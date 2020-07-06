This Day That Year July 6: Ranveer Singh Reveals His First Look From ’83 And More

There are several incidents and events happening in Bollywood that make it to the headlines. Since these days the industry is non-functional, we have summed up the events that took place on this day that year. From Ranveer Singh revealing his first look from his upcoming movie ’83 to Akshay Kumar revealed that he wishes to remake a Marathi movie, here is a compilation of all those things that happened on this day, that year.

Ranveer Singh reveals his look from '83

In 2019, on the occasion of his birthday, Ranveer Singh revealed his first look for the film '83. Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in the sports drama film, based on the world cup match held in 1983. Initially, the film was supposed to release on April 10, 2020. However, the release has been pushed forward due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Bhumi Pednekar shared fresh still from her film

Bhumi Pednekar starred opposite Taapsee Pannu in the film Saand Ki Aankh. The film released in October 2019. The actors had been promoting their film on their social media handles. Bhumi Pednekar shared this still from their movie Saand Ki Aankh and wrote that the excitement seen in the picture was because of the weekend. However, Taapsee Pannu responded to the picture that this was not the reason they were excited in the picture.

Ranbir Kapoor's film Sanju crossed the ₹200 crore mark

#Sanju is 200 NOT OUT... Has an EXTRAORDINARY Week 1... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #3Idiots [₹ 202.47 cr] in 7 days... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr, Tue 22.10 cr, Wed 18.90 cr, Thu 16.10 cr. Total: ₹ 202.51 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2018

Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, and Vicky Kaushal starrer Sanju released on June 29, 2018. The film received positive reviews from the critics and also went on to become a box office hit. Within a week of its release, the film crossed the ₹200 crores and went on to become a blockbuster film. Sanju broke several records at the Box Office.

Akshay Kumar on the remake of 'Balak Palak'

In 2018, during the launch of a Marathi movie Chumbak, actor turned producer Akshay Kumar said that he wishes to remake a Marathi film Balak Palak into Hindi. The film Balak Palak, produced by Riteish Deshmukh is a film based on sex education. He said that after he watched the film Balak Palak, he felt it was a bold film. Akshay Kumar also added that the Marathi industry does not shy away from making bold films and also addresses taboo issues. Further adding that he would like to remake a film like Balak Palak.

