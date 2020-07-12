This Day That Year: Varun Shares A Pic Of 'love Of His Life' & Other Events That Made News

There are numerous events in Bollywood that keep happening on a daily basis. These events often make it to the headlines, keeping fans updated about their actor's whereabouts. From Varun Dhawan giving a glimpse of his niece for the first time to Director Shankar announcing the release of Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth's film, 2.0, here's a compilation of all the events that took place on this day that year.

This day That year: July 12

Bhaag Milka Bhaag completes 6 years: Farhan Akhtar feels 'grateful'

Source: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

In 2019 on this day, Farhan Akhtar and Sonam Kapoor starrer Bhaag Milkha Bhaag completed 6 years. On this occasion, Farhan Akhtar shared a picture on his Instagram account and also wrote a note of gratitude, for the love his fans had showered on him. He wrote that the film had entirely changed his life and his heart is filled with gratitude because of the love his fans had given him.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar Wishes Rakeysh Omprakash Mishra On His Birthday, Says 'be Like Water'

Jassie Gill completes his schedule of shooting for 'Panga'

Source: Ashwini Iyer Tiwari/Instagram

Jassie Gill was seen with Kangana Ranaut in the film Panga. He played the role of Kangana Ranaut's loving husband in the film. On this day last year, Jassie Gill wrapped up his schedule of shooting for the film Panga. Director of Panga, Ashwini Iyer shared a heartfelt note for the actor on her Instagram account, thanking him for being a part of the film and wishing him luck for his future.

Also Read: 'Bigg Boss' Fame Shehnaaz Gill Opens Up About Himanshi Khurana & Jassie Gill's Controversy

Varun Dhawan shares a picture of his niece on his Instagram account

Source: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

In 2018, Varun Dhawan shared a glimpse of his niece on his Instagram account. Varun Dhawan’s brother Rohit Dhawan and his wife Jaanvi Desai were blessed with a baby girl on May 31, 2018. Almost a month later, Varun Dhawan shared a picture of the newborn baby and also announced that it was love at first sight.

Also Read: Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 169' With Kamal Haasan Not Shelved, To Go On Floors In November?

Director Shankar announced the release date of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's film

Source: 2.0/Instagram

Tamil Director Shankar who had been working on the film 2.0, starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson announced the final date of the film's release. The film had been one of the most-awaited films in 2018 and the director finally announced the news through his Twitter account. The film released on November 29, 2018, as promised by the director and became a blockbuster film.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut With R Madhavan Or Rajkummar Rao: Which Pair Is Better On-screen?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.