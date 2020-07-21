This Day That Year: When Ayushmann Spoke About Gay Rights And Kiara About 'Lust Stories'

Every day, fresh news about several Bollywood celebs surfaces online, while a few make fans happy, the others leave them astonished. Some of them go on to become events that can never be forgotten by fans. Here is a collection of several such unforgettable events that happened in the past year on July 21. Read on to know about the interesting events that made headlines on this day in the last few years.

When Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about gay rights

While promoting his film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana was seen saying that it is an important movie in the commercial mainstream space. He added that it is important to make films based on gay rights in the commercial sphere because of the way that people do not preach the converted. Ayushmann further said that people are unknowingly talking to those who are biased towards homosexuals. According to him, the film’s aim is to reach the lowest common denominator. People need to watch Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan to realise how important it is to give gay people their rights, said the actor.

When Ranveer Singh danced with Sadhguru

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer Singh on July 21, 2018, posted a hilarious video of him dancing with spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev also known as Sadhguru. The duo was a part of the panel of guests for the conference at IIM Bangalore. When both of them met each other at the leadership conference, they broke into a dance which made fans go gaga over it. Ranveer also shared the clip on his Instagram profile, take a look at it here:

When Kiara Advani opened about her adult scene from Lust Stories

In an interview, Kiara Advani was asked if she was hesitant to perform the vibrator scene in Lust Stories. The actor said that she chose to do the scene because she had no reservations or inhibitions. According to her, she never thought what the repercussions could be and hence her performance in the scene hasn’t been hampered. Kiara further added that she did not overthink and she is glad that the scene has started conversations.

(Promo Image Source: Deepika Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana & Kiara Advani Instagram)

