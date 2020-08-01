This Day That Year: BO Record Of 'Super 30', Anupam Kher's Tryst With NYC Cabbie & More

With many hit films like Chhichore, Uri, Mission Mangal, Kabir Singh, the year 2019 proved to be an eventful year for the Bollywood industry. Particularly on August 1st, last year, many things happened that are worth mentioning once again. From Anupam Kher meeting an Indian cab driver abroad to Janhvi Kapoor posting pictures with her friends on Instagram, here is a look back on this that that year 2019.

Super 30's Box Office performance

Hrithik Roshan gave a hit film Super 30 last year. This day that year, the film had entered the Rs 200 crore club. The film was about a mathematician from Patna who works his way through challenges towards success before running the Super 30 programme for IIT aspirants in Patna.

Deepika’s bestie penned down a heartfelt letter to her

When Deepika Padukone had launched her website, every month, people who were close to her would write an open letter to her on her website. In August 2019, her best friend Sneha Ramchander penned down a letter for here. Here is what it said:

Do you know someone whose presence feels like a warm hug and a hot cup of cocoa? Someone you can chat with for hours on end AND co-exist with happily in moments of silence and nothingness. Someone who has undeniably kind eyes…whose gaze makes you feel cared for at that moment. Someone who’s so hyper-organized that her most prized possession is most likely a label-maker, and she will gladly reorganize your home for you with it. Do you know someone who will steal, I mean to collect, miniature bottles of your favorite shampoo from hotels, when she travels, because she knows you love them? I do! I do! That’s my darling friend, DP. It’s a happy day for friends like us.

Ankita Lokhande's sweet journey with her boyfriend Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande this day last year had posted an adorable birthday wish for her boyfriend Vicky Jain. She had captured their journey together in pictures. Take a look at the post below.

Jahnvi Kapoor shared childhood pictures with best friend

Last year, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account and wished her best friend Tanisha Santoshi a happy birthday. In the series of photos posted by the Dhadak actor, she posted several of her childhood pictures as well. Take a look at those pictures below.

Anupam Kher met a cab driver in New York

Anupam Kher recorded an event where he had met a cab driver in New York who did not recognise him. However, when the cab ride ended, the cab driver recognised Anupam Kher and had the sweetest reaction. Watch below.

Image credits: Super 30 Instagram page

